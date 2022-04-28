Discover what's on in Whyalla, districts

news, local-news,

Barbecue delight Lions Club fundraiser Saturday, April 30, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers. Mother's Day Outing Peppercorn Market Sunday, May 1, Samaritan College, Norrie Ave, 10am-3pm, gold coin donation, over 65 stalls, plenty of games, jumping castle, free kids activities, drink and food available, live music. Shout it out Bingo Monday, May 2 , Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League. Wheely fun Pop-Up Playgroup Wednesday, May 4, Road Safety Centre, Plum St, Whyalla, meet at carpark, 9.30am-11.30am; bring your bike or scooter and enjoy free play activities delivered by qualified early childhood educators, information phone Carmen 0481 441 122. What do you know? Trivia Night Saturday May 7, Lions Soccer Club, Wllsdon Street, Whyalla Playford, 6.30pm for 7pm start' prizes, bar facilities, byo snacks $10pp, tables of 8, bookings essential, phone 0434 729 819. Country Market Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, May 14, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page. 80th anniversary Tanderra Hostel Saturday, May 28, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, Whyalla, starting 12.30pm; see how much Tanderra has changed, photos and other memorabilia, official ceremony, RSVP to Ellen 0417 805 257 or email publicity.tanderra@gmail.com. Market Fair Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, May 28 & 29, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Contact organiser for any COVID-19 protocols.

