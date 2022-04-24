news, local-news,

Millions of dollars will be spent by the federal government to upgrade outback roads. Grey MP Rowan Ramsey told how almost $7.4 million had been allocated for two projects under the Remote Roads Upgrade Program. He said the funding would ensure more unsealed and dangerous roads in the region gained attention, making them safer and bringing motorists to their destination sooner. The projects: Mr Ramsey said the Tea Tree Road was carrying considerable amounts of traffic for the Four Mile uranium mine east of the Northern Flinders and the road from Nepabunna to Copley was not only the supply route for the town and a significant tourist route, but it also carried the children of Nepabunna to and from school in Leigh Creek. "The government is delivering record amounts for road funding in Grey, well in excess of a billion dollars," he said. "Projects like these, well beyond the national highways, show that it is not just the main roads we are interested in. "The works will also create new jobs and support our economic recovery in the electorate."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/2743ebad-35d5-45c2-bab2-1a7851272450.jpg/r1347_665_4654_2533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg