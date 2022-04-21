Stay masked, Whyalla

news, local-news, whyalla city council, masks, mask

The Whyalla City Council has made the decision to continue to enforce the wearing of masks while in council owned buildings, despite the now relaxed mask rules in the state. This decision was made due to the number of active Covid-19 cases still in the Whyalla community. Face masks will be required in the The Civic Building, Whyalla Public Library, Whyalla Visitor Information Centre and Maritime Museum and Whyalla Childcare Centre. In a statement in the council said the decision was made to protect their staff and the community who interacts with them. Mask mandates in South Australia were relaxed on Friday April 15, and premier Peter Malinauskas said people now had the choice to wear them. "Wearing a mask is a choice, there is nothing wrong with choosing to wear a mask - there is no rule against mask wearing," he said. "We are providing the ability for South Australians to exercise more choice, more discretion when it comes to wearing a mask." As of 11am, Thursday April 21, there were 539 active Covid-19 cases in the Whyalla City Council region. To keep up to date with Covid-19 numbers across South Australia you can visit https://www.covid-19.sa.gov.au/home/dashboard/heatmap

