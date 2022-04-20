news, local-news,

Andrew Williams was made to feel like one in a million, but he was being targeted by a scam that probably was sent to many others. Mr Williams, of Whyalla Norrie, said he received a letter with the United Kingdom postmark of Romford and it contained a message from a man with an Asian-looking name. The scammer offered to split "millions of dollars" with him in return for being sent Mr Williams bank details. "I don't know anyone else in Whyalla who received it, but perhaps there are a few shonky letters getting or trying to get people's bank details," he said. "People should watch for these letters and be aware of the slightly emotional tone of the writer "The writer says he is a family men, 'nothing ventured, nothing gained' and 'keep this in confidence' ... to pull the strings ... it is total rubbish. "When you Google his name, there is nothing to indicate he is a fraudster. He is just some dude with a link to a bank." The letter was mailed to A. Williams with the correct address and referred to an E. Williams. It says: "My names are Pius Po-Shung WU with CMB Wing Lung Bank in China; I am getting in touch with you regarding the estate of a deceased client with similar last name and an investment placed under our banks management. "In 2015, Mr E. Williams came to our bank to engage in business discussions with our private banking division. He informed us that he had a financial portfolio of $16.3m (Sixteen Million Three Hundred United States Dollars), which he wished to have us invest on his behalf." The letter says E. Williams had died without next-of-kin and money was available to A. Williams ... but don't be fooled.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/83d7e472-62e8-4a24-b3db-5e357c6d1136.jpg/r84_332_3857_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg