A Liberal Party Senate candidate called at Whyalla on Thursday with an unlikely mission. Kerrynne Liddle, wanted to catch up with former state MP and ex-Whyalla mayor Lyn Breuer from the rival Labor Party. "We have known each other for decades," Ms Liddle said. A former corporate executive and journalist, Ms Liddle, of Adelaide, is third on her party's ticket for the federal election on May 21. If elected, she will be the first Aboriginal woman senator from South Australia. The aspiring politician planned to visit the Westlands shopping centre to talk to residents while in the steel city. She also looked forward to a "meet-and-greet" event with federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey whose electorate includes Whyalla. Mother-of-two Ms Liddle says she was raised in Alice Springs and "went from a jillaroo to a journo". Seizing educational opportunities, she attended university as an adult student to take a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters of Business Administration. She worked for energy giant Santos in employment and training for Aboriginal participation and did similar work for a company called Voyages at the Ayers Rock Resort. At Voyages, she was responsible for 400 Aboriginal tourism workers. She also worked for the Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement and in small business and aged care. "Now I am on the campaign trail," she said. "I have had political ambitions for a long time, but I wanted to wait until my two children were adults. "My intentions are completely about South Australians and to improve their lives. "I hope they will see that I would be a good chance to back."

