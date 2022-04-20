news, local-news,

Steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta has spoken about his company's vision at one of the highest levels of international relations between Australia and the United States. Mr Gupta, of GFG Alliance, owner of the Whyalla steelworks, was keynote speaker at the American Chamber of Commerce in Adelaide. He unveiled the first phase of Whyalla's magnetite expansion project which will increase magnetite concentrate production to 2.5Mtpa, providing a key building block for Liberty Steel's Greensteel transformation plans. The speech underlined the strategic importance of Australia in leading the global hydrogen revolution and the renewed importance of domestic manufacturing capability and supply chains. Mr Gupta later re-affirmed Dak Patel as Liberty steel president for Australia and the US together with announcing new regional presidents internationally. In good news for the overall performance of Mr Gupta's family company, GFG, it was revealed that Liberty Steel USA has secured $US125 million refinancing through Eclipse Business Capital. Liberty Steel Group's restructuring and transformation committee chief restructuring officer Jeffrey Stein said the refinancing was further confirmation of rising confidence in the company's restructuring plan, the Greensteel transformation strategy and the quality of US operations. The group is closing or selling some subsidiary operations in other countries. "Businesses that are unviable due to changed market conditions have either been sold or closed," Mr Stein said. "For high-potential but non-core businesses ... we are restructuring them to make them leaner and more competitive. "We are looking for new owners or partners ..." The team said Liberty Bell Bay, Tasmania, one of the world's greenest ferro-alloy producers, was formally inaugurated this month with 250 workers. Mr Gupta, said that as his company moved forward with its refinancing and transformation, the group was introducing the right leadership and governance to ensure its long-term strength. "Our new corporate structure will ensure sound decision-making," he said. "It will enable me to focus more on the strategic objectives of the group, particularly our financial restructuring and transformative Carbon Neutral by 2030 ambition, while my senior management teams drive our operations to continued success." GFG is a collection of global businesses and investments owned by Mr Gupta and his family. The alliance is structured into three industrial pillars - Liberty Steel Group, Alvance Aluminium Group and SIMEC Energy Group, independent of each other yet united through shared values and a purpose to create a sustainable future for industry and society. The workforce comprises 35,000 people in 10 countries and the alliance has revenues of $US20 billion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/785c0928-5687-481f-b37b-d925967d5d83.jpg/r0_171_3360_2069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg