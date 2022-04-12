news, local-news,

Whyalla police are reminding drivers to be vigilant at the Easter long weekend regarding security of their properties, vehicles and travel. "For those heading off on our roads this coming long weekend, be mindful of your road safety," a spokesman said. "Follow the speed limits, ensure you are driving with consideration of traffic density, the road conditions and leave in a time that allows you not to rush to your destination." Patrols will target the "fatal five": With possible rain forecast at the end of the Easter weekend, police say drivers should make sure they drive to the road conditions. "If the road is wet, increase your stopping distances between the vehicles in front of you. Use your headlights to increase your visibility. Make sure your vehicle is in a good road worthy safe condition. Be considerate of other road users and overtake only when safe to do so," the spokesman said. "If travelling longer distances, you should have regular rest breaks and share the driving if you are able. If you are travelling with children, make sure they have activities to keep them occupied to allow you to focus on driving. Ensure children are seated in the correct child restraint seats. Do not become distracted, use your mobile phone or drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy before you set off on a journey. This includes making sure the tyres are good. The Eyre Western Highway Patrol includes Whyalla-based Senior Constable Neil Paterson. Remember your vehicle security also and: If you are going away from home over this Easter period, ensure your home is well secured. Poilice recommended the following crime prevention tips for home security: If you see anything suspicious contact the police assistance line on 131 444. If you have any information regarding criminals and their activities report it to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.sa.crimestoppers.com.au. You can remain anonymous. Whyalla police wished everyone a safe and happy Easter long weekend.

