Start warming up, the Wild Dog mountain bike race is returning to Whyalla this year. A highly anticipated event for the region, it's sure to be a hit again this year, when it all kicks off in August. The three hour Wild Dog Enduro offers participants three different length events - theLong Course, which is 11.5km, the Short Course, which is 8.5km and the Kids course, which is 1.5km. This year the long course will be quite different and will include plenty of short technical climbs, steep unhinged shrub lined rocky descents, flowing down hill single track switch backs and cruisy 4wd access roads. The 11.5km loop will be challenging and technical enough for the most experienced rider but accessible and short enough for the novice. The short course is perfect for confident juniors or newbie adults who prefer a shorter 8.5km loop. The course includes a couple of big character building climbs that are rewarded with nice long rolling down hill runs and the occasional jump to keep it fun. Of course, there is something for the kids with a short kids course on offer, which will give them 30 minutes to loop around the 1.5 kilometre course. It will be suitable for children aged three to 12, and they will be given a race number plate like the adults as they take on the fully marked course which will be full of surprises. Online Entry closes Friday 12 August at 9pm. Late race day entry available but will incur a $10 late fee. FEES: 3hr Wild Dog Cross-Country Enduro Long and Short Course $20.00 Kids 30 mins of the Kids Loop - $10.00 (Not officially a race so no AusCycling Membership required for the kids!) NOTE: AusCycling membership is required to take part in this event and can be purchased when entering if you need. A 4-week Free Trial membership is available to new AusCycling members but conditions apply. If you don't qualify for the Free Trial, a one Day Event Licence is available when registering for $30.00

Wild Dog Mayhem returns