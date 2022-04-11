news, local-news,

Friends of Kelly Grantham are rallying around her as she prepares for a tough battle. Mrs Grantham was recently diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer and has been told by doctors she needs to be in Adelaide for treatment for up six months. To support her friend in such a tough time, Bec Marks has helped create a fundraising event to help support Mrs Grantham. "We're trying to help with the cost of everyday things," she said. Jammin for Kelly and Nelly's Crew will be a night of fun and music with local band Plush, Brie Ryan and more performing on Saturday April 23. Mrs Marks said she was so thankful for the support the community had already shown her friend. All the money raised will go directly to the Grantham family, thanks to the kind donations of location and time from community members. The event will be at the Central Whyalla Football Club from 7pm. Tickets are $10 and available to purchase through eventbrite.com.au/e/jammin-for-kelly-n-nellys-crew-tickets-311656291357

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/c945d0ca-318d-42d6-b286-5f70ae4b111a.jpg/r0_221_1125_857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Support Kelly Grantham by dancing the night away