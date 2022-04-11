Lest we forget

news, local-news,

The Whyalla Returned Services League is looking forward to once again hosting its Anzac Day dawn service and veterans' march. The dawn service will start about 5.45am at the Memorial Gates on the corner of Bradford Street and Wileman Street, Whyalla. During the service there will be the laying of wreaths, which several local schools will be involved in. Once the service is over, those in attendance will be invited to lay their own wreaths. After the service, residents will be welcome to join RSL members for a gunfire breakfast at the clubrooms. There will be a marquee downstairs, with food from the Whyalla Lions Club, and, upstairs, food will be provided by the Royal Flying Doctor Service. The meals, set to be served about 6.20am will be $10. Secretary of the Whyalla RSL, David, said there would be a special guest from the Royal Flying Navy in attendance, along with the Whyalla City Mayor, Clare McLaughlin and Member for Giles Eddie Hughes. David also said the usual veterans march would start about 10.15am and many veterans had already put their names down to take part. "We hope people can come down together to join us," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/2577dded-6ab2-44a4-b2cf-ec1a45ae8c39.jpg/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg