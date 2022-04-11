The greatest teams in Spanish La Liga Football history

Football is the most popular sport in Spain, Europe, and most regions of the world, with Spanish La Liga ranking among the top five football leagues in terms of quality, money, and players.



While there are many Spanish football teams, only a handful have and continue to compete and win local the La Liga title and other elite competitions, such as the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

In this article, we'll talk about the six most successful teams in La Liga history in terms of titles and other honours.



1. Sevilla FC

Sevilla, also known as Los Rojiblancos or the Red and Whites, currently ranks as the sixth most successful team in Spanish football history with 13 domestic and international titles since 1890.

Along with 1 La Liga title and 5 Copa del Rey trophies, Sevilla has an incredible record of winning 5 UEFA Europa League titles, including one in the 2021-22 season by beating Manchester United FC. The club also took the UEFA Super Cup in 2006.

Sevilla has also had several iconic players throughout its history, many of whom have become superstars. Most notable players include Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic, Diego Maradona, Sergio Ramos, Monchi, Jose Antonio Reyes, and Andreas Palop.

2. Valencia CF

Ranking fifth on our list is Valencia - a team with 23 domestic and international honours since its founding in 1919. The Oranges or Els Toranges have won 6 La Liga titles and 8 Copa del Rey trophies. Other trophies include 1 Europe League title, 2 UEFA Super Cups, and 1 UEFA Intertoto Cup. They are also two-time UEFA Champions League finalists.

Like Sevilla, Valencia has had its fair share of world-renowned players, including the likes of David Villa, David Silva, Pablo Aimar, Mario Kempes, Waldo, Puchades, and David Albelda, to name a few.

3. Athletico Madrid

Athletico Madrid has rapidly become one of the most popular clubs worldwide in recent years. It was founded in 1903 and has won a total of 31 domestic and international honours since its inception.



The Colchoneros have 11 La Liga titles, 10 Copa del Rey trophies, and 3 UEFA Super Cups. Other honours include a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup title in the 2021-22 season and 1 Intercontinental Cup.

Some of the greatest players to have played for the club include current manager Diego Simeone, Fernando Torres, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Aguero, Diego Costa, and Diego Forlan, to name a few.

4. Athletic Bilbao

If you're new to La Liga, you might be surprised by this particular ranking. Since its founding in 1898, the Lions (or Los Leones) have won a total of 34 national and international titles, including 8 La Liga titles and 2 Supercopa de Espana titles.



However, the most outstanding record is the club's staggering 23 Copa del Rey trophies, only behind FC Barcelona with 31 wins.

Some of the greatest players to play for Athletic Bilbao include Pichichi, Julen Guerrero, Red Txexu, Raul Garcia, and Ismael Urzaiz.

5. FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is one of the two biggest clubs in Spain with 94 domestic and international titles since its founding in 1899. As of 2022, they've won 26 La Liga titles, 31 Copa del Rey trophies, 5 Champions League titles, 4 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, 5 UEFA Super Cups, and 3 FIFA Club World Cups.

FC Barcelona has had some of the greatest players in the history of football wear iconic blue and garnet jerseys. Johan Cruyff, Rivaldo, Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman, Diego Maradona, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o, Luis Suarez, Neymar, and Lionel Messi, are some of the stars who lend their talents to this world-famous football club.

6. Real Madrid FC

Real Madrid currently ranks as the greatest Spanish team in football history even though it has fewer domestic and international titles than arch-rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos have 91 honours to its name, including 34 La Liga titles, 19 Copa del Rey titles, and 11 Supercopa de Espana.

However, the club's domination in the Champions League has cemented it as the greatest team of all time, with 13 wins since its founding in 1902. Other honours include 4 UEFA Super Cups, 3 Intercontinental Cups, and 4 FIFA Club World Cups.

Some of the most iconic players to wear the white and gold jersey include Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul, Iker Casillas, Ferenc Puskas, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, David Beckham, Luis Figo, and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a few.

Conclusion

And there you have it - the six greatest teams in Spanish La Liga football history. Undoubtedly, Barcelona and Real Madrid will continue to fight for all the major titles.

