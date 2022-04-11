news, local-news,

Education is the authorities' weapon against scammers, according to local police. Because everyone is vulnerable to rip-offs, everyone needs information about how to identify and avoid becoming a target. According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's Little Black Book of Scams, some people think that only the gullible and greedy fall victim. Dating and romance scammers create fake profiles on legitimate dating websites, mobile apps or social media platforms such as Facebook using photos and identities often stolen from other people. They use these profiles to try to enter a relationship with you that can run for months or even years, just so they can get a hold of your money. The scammer will ask for money to help with illness, injury, travel costs or a family crisis. They are heartless and will lie to you to take advantage of your better nature. Scammers will usually be overseas and have an excuse for why they are there, such as being on military service, working as an engineer or caring for a friend or relative. They are never who they say they are and some cunning scammers may even send small gifts. This is only part of their grand plan to get even more money out of you later. Dating and romance scams cost Australians millions of dollars every year and can ruin individuals and families. The truth is scammers are clever and, if you don't know what to look out for, anyone can fall victim to a scam.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/c738e40c-da5f-42dc-9537-2c2729ccced0.jpg/r0_0_299_169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg