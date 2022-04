news, local-news,

SA Police are asking Whyalla residents for help in locating Jordan Clay, a 13-year-old teen from Andrews Farm. Jordan was last seen on March 12, at about 8.40pm, in Whyalla, and suspect he may still be in the area. He is described as 165cm tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees Jordan or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/933c2d53-c228-486f-8e1e-67b0d6c120af.jpg/r0_23_940_554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police still searching for missing teenager