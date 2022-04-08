news, local-news,

Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin has won a high accolade. She received the prestige Joy Baluch Award for building constructive relationships and developing trust and cohesion. The award is named after the legendary long-running former Port Augusta mayor, the late Joy Baluch AM. Local Government Association president Angela Evans told of the award which honours the contribution of women serving as elected members. She said Ms McLaughlin was a worthy recipient. "The assessment panel was impressed, not only by Ms McLaughlin's long list of achievements, but also by the empathetic and considered approach she has taken to representing her community through challenges," Ms Evans said. "As well as supporting her community through recent uncertainty surrounding the steelworks and the impact of COVID-19, Ms McLaughlin has been instrumental in many projects to move Whyalla forward, including the foreshore masterplan, redevelopment of the airport and proposals for a regional hydrogen hub. "The award is unique in that it recognises an elected member who has not only made a significant contribution in her own right, but has also encouraged and supported other women to become involved in the sector. "Ms McLaughlin has supported other women through her work with the business network, Enterprising Women, for more than 20 years and has mentored many women to step into leadership positions." Association Years of Service awards were presented to four individuals whose combined contribution to the sector represents more than 100 years' service. The recipients are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/07e827ae-bf44-411e-9c9d-04cdbf9c98b3.jpg/r59_98_454_321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg