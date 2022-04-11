Quiet! We're hunting dunnies

news, local-news,

Hopping in the car and taking off for a day's outing, business trip or holiday adventure is always fun, but many people often have to factor in one more decision in the plan - where are the toilet stops? Whether you are travelling 100 kilometres or 1000kms, knowing where to access public toilets along the way is important for children, adults and the more senior of us. That is why the Great Dunny Hunt makes so much sense. This year, the Continence Foundation of Australia is asking for help to update the location of public toilets across the country for the National Public Toilet Map. Tripping down memory lane, I remember stopping on the Eyre Highway for a run into the bush to get some relief, and another time it was begging for a stop along the Coorong, on a South Australian stretch of the Princes Highway, with not a loo in sight. Now, often when conversing with family and friends about places I have been there is often a description of how clean or beautiful or accessible the public toilets are. So far, the most interesting and yes, beautiful, public facilities I have come across are located in the Eyre Peninsula town of Cummins. Adorned with colourful artworks carefully crafted by the Cummins Mosaic Group, the Railway Triangle toilet block it is a sight to behold. It is no wonder the loos were one of only six winners in the 2018 International Toilet Tourism Awards, beating out entries from across North America, Asia, Europe and Australia. With features such as railway scenes, home views, benches designed as luggage and mirrors which are crafted to frame your face, you will marvel at the community work involved. But not all toilet blocks are the same - as long as they offer the services needed then that is all we ask. In last year's Great Dunny Hunt, there were 3877 registrations of regional public toilets across the country which added another 607 new entries to the National Public Toilet Map. Continence Foundation of Australia chief executive Rowan Cockerell is asking people to update details of their local public amenities on the toilet map which will help other people immensely. "While more information about what facilities are offered at public toilets will benefit all communities, it will be especially impactful for the one in four Australians who experience incontinence as well as the 38 pc of people living with a disability who are experiencing incontinence," he said. - Details: Adding updated information or new locations to the map will be accepted until Monday, June 20. Visit www.continence.org.au/great-dunny-hunt or www.toiletmap.gov.au. For information on continence talk to your doctor, visit www.continence.org.au or call the helpline on 1800 33 00 66.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/9d362c0e-4dcc-46f0-9f2f-22d70988b4a5.jpg/r5_45_1027_622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg