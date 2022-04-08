news, local-news,

Steelworks owner Sanjeev Gupta is taking a world-leading, multi-million-dollar step towards a "greener" plant and mines. In the journey towards a sustainable steel industry, Mr Gupta's company, GFG Alliance, aims to become "carbon neutral". A magnetite expansion project by the company's SIMEC Mining arm has begun at the mines near Whyalla at Iron Knob, Iron Baron and Iron Duke. It will mean a significant transformation in the production of Greensteel in Whyalla. The project is a significant step in GFG's Greensteel transformation of its integrated mining and steelworks in Whyalla and its mission for emissions to be Carbon-Neutral by 2030 (CN30). It involves magnetite high-quality iron ore expansion. The company is building the first of a two-phase "de-bottlenecking" process which will increase magnetite concentrate production to 2.5 Mtpa. This work marks an important step in the company's journey to develop South Australia's vast magnetite resource to support its CN30 ambitions. Processed magnetite concentrate is a high-quality energy efficient iron ore product which is needed to feed the Direct Reduced Iron process. The process enables the use of hydrogen as an alternate reductant to fossil fuels and, when fed by renewable energy, it makes Greensteel. This magnetite expansion work offers the chance to increase exports to the company's steelworks in Europe and to strengthen its position as a consistent supplier of premium-quality magnetite to support low-carbon steelmaking. Company chairman Mr Gupta said the aim was to create a "sustainable future for industry and society and that starts right here with magnetite - a critical enabler of our global Greensteel strategy". "Thankfully it is an iron ore that we have in abundance right here at Whyalla," he said. "Combined with renewables, particularly solar from our Cultana Solar Farm, our port, a skilled workforce, and supportive community and government, we are in a unique and enviable position to create a world-leading Greensteel hub and help fulfil our CN30 mission. That is exciting. "High-grade magnetite iron ore allows alternate iron and steelmaking technologies to be considered with lower-energy demands and lower-carbon steel technologies to be considered and that is where the company is ultimately heading. "SIMEC has a large-scale resource, an existing route to market, supply chain infrastructure in place and more than a century of mining history in the region. "The team driving the expansion already understand the resource and magnetite-production technology and process and we are happy to be able to play our role in creating a greener future and helping to deliver on our CN30 ambition." Mayor Clare McLaughlin welcomed the project, saying it assured Whyalla's future. "It is great to see work starting as part of stage one of the magnetite expansion project that will kickstart the transition to Whyalla Greensteel," she said. "We look forward to continuing to work with GFG Alliance and the state and federal governments as they progress the expansion project and work towards creating a sustainable, greener future, delivering on GFG's Carbon Neutral 2030 goals through the manufacturing and use of green hydrogen. "The project secures the Whyalla economy and ties the city into a global steelmaking network using 21st century technology."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PT5WvZtvmBPsgG5FrHxVQb/40c7475c-9b02-4867-b4cc-b33943219e90.jpg/r0_240_5013_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg