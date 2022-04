news, local-news,

A Whyalla man is set to appear in court after police reported him for alleged drink driving. On Wednesday, April 6, just after midnight, a police patrol stopped the driver of a Subaru station wagon on Nicolson Avenue for a breath test which allegedly produced a blood alcohol reading of 0.082. Police then issued the 31-year-old with an instant loss of licence and impounded this car. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

