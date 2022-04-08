news, local-news,

The old Tanderra Single Men's Hostel will be turning 80 soon and to celebrate the Tanderra Craft Village will host a special commemorative ceremony during its market day. On Saturday, May 28, at 12.30pm, former Whyalla BHP workers and people who stayed at the Tanderra Hostel are invited to gather at the village. The event will be held during the village's normal market, but will include something special. Publicity officer at the Tanderra Craft Village Heather Snowden said she was looking forward to what is looking to be a great event. "The Tanderra complex was built in the early 1940s and opened in 1942 for the workers of the steel works, then after years of un-use it became the Tanderra Craft Village in 1992," said. "This year is the anniversary of the opening of the hostel for the workers of BHP, so what we're doing is we're having a special event to commemorate the 80th anniversary." There will be speeches from the village chair person, Ian Harrison and past employees of BHP will be invited to speak, there will also be a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the iconic Whyalla residence. Mrs Snowden also explained there would be a tour of the premises available from 1.30pm. "There will be a tour after the speeches by one of our members who is also a past resident of Tanderra, so it's kind of in his blood," she said. "Peter Atkinson is our curator of our steel cap Gallery, which is our little BHP museum full of memorabilia to do with BHP, its steelworks, Tanderra itself and a little bit of Whyalla's history, he'll be conducting a guided tour of all of the remaining buildings, because unfortunately a lot of the buildings were demolished prior to Tanderra becoming a craft village. "He'll talk about what the buildings were used for originally, some of them are buildings that housed the signalmen's quarters, some were the dining hall or the bake house and laundry, things like that. He'll explain what the different building were used for and what their purposes are now." Attendees can also look forward to live music performed by Whyalla musician, George Scharenberg. Do you have photos or memorabilia of Tanderra or Whyalla from your time at BHP? If so, contact the Tanderra Craft Village Steel Cap Gallery Peter Atkinson on 0488 915 740.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/8c3cac73-725d-4d0a-9ad5-73460a0a2622.jpg/r10_121_775_553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg