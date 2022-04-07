news, local-news,

Local community groups and organisations have a chance to apply for a Grassroots Grant made available by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board. The Grassroots Grants program provides funds to support community, farming and Aboriginal groups as well as individuals and volunteers working on a not-for-profit basis. This year the Board has provided $100,000 in funding for landscape management projects, with an extra $50,000 available for those affected by the January storms. There are three groups of funding which are available: EP Landscape Board chair Mark Whitfield said the grants presented an opportunity for communities to work together to protect the natural environment. encourages the community to apply if they have an environmental project that could benefit from a $5000 to $15,000 grant. "Our landscape board focuses on the priorities of water, biodiversity, sustainable agriculture, pest plants and animals and the community, so we're looking for projects that include at least one of these priorities," he said. "The Board is really pleased to also be able to fund an additional $50,000 this year for landholders or farming groups who have been impacted by January's storm events. "We know that there's some considerable on-ground works from storm damage that may not be covered by insurance, so this will go some way to help to those affected." Last year 14 projects, including restoration of coastal areas and blue gum woodlands; monitoring of a wetland ecosystem and removal of pest plants to protect threatened vegetation. Applications close on April 22, 2022. - Details: More information, application form or grant guidelines are available on the landscape board's website at www.landscape.sa.gov.au/ep/get-involved/grants-and-funding/grassroots-grants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/29ec6849-c459-42ca-be62-1b5bab1b1000.jpg/r12_98_4900_2860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Chance to protect our environment