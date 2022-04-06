news, local-news,

Westlands United hosted Steel United at Dakalanta Park on Saturday in round 4 of the Alan Walker League Cup. In the reserves Westlands ran out 5-2 winners against a young Steel United side. For Westalnds, it was great to see Riley Blackham on the scoresheet after returning from a serious leg injury, he scored twice, as did Gibbs, Hodgson got the other. For Steel Perez and Wilson got one each. Referee Masters was in charge of the A grade as Steel kicked off to the club end. Westlands created the first real chance, after Rigg made a good run down the right and Michealides had to be on his toes to concede a corner. Rigg swung the corner in beautifully only for Dunbar to header wide. Steel United's Roughsedge combined well with Thompson down the left, but Thompson put his effort over the top. Both teams were sizing each other up, when on 10 minutes a fantastic ball from Steel's Logan Green, put Thompson through, his shot hit the underside of the crossbar, and assistant referee Marinkovich on the line, immediately flagged that it had crossed the goal line to put Steel United 1 nil up. It was end to end soccer with both teams failing to convert their chances. On 20 minutes Westlands star midfielder Rhodes was through into the 18 yard box, he was denied by a great tackle by Steel defender Sourlos. Westlands were dealt a major blow when influential midfielder Harvey was subbed off with injury, he was replaced by Holland. Steel veteran Ledington put a great ball through to Gamboa, but Gibbs in the Westlands goal was quick to react, to intercept. Sourlos put a long ball through to the hard running Thompson, he turned his defender, but Gibbs managed to turn the shot around the post for a corner. A Gibbs goal kick put Payne through, but Steel's Bambridge was on hand to clear it for a corner. The resultant corner became a scramble in the box, the ball fell to Mitchell who put his half chance wide. A Robison ball, got caught on the breeze, and went narrowly over the top under the watchful eye of Moffatt in the Steel Goal. Alex Watt was providing run as he always does out wide for Steel, he combined with Bambridge, his cross found Michaelides who put his effort wide. Steel United's young forward Gamboa found space and put Thompson through, his shot from an acute angle was well saved by Gibbs. A few moments later a Ledington free kick was put wide of the target. Westland's Jackson hit a decent shot straight at Moffatt in the Steel goal, after some very good midfield build up. A fine Robinson ball found Rigg who bought the best out of Moffatt who produced a fine save, which conceded a corner. Steel's Roughsedge had a chance on his left foot, which Gibbs parried, Gamboa was on hand to follow up, but once again Gibbs was in the right spot to save the day for the home team. In the dying seconds of the first half a dangerous cross from Payne into the steel box caused some anxious moments for the steel defenders, but both Dunbar and Mitchell failed to get their heads to it and the danger was averted. Half time score was 1-0 to Steel. Westlands made a change at half time Barr went off for Warren, and Rhodes pushed forward. Steel started the second half well, Michaelides, Thompson and Roughsedge combined well, they found Green in space, he hit a left foot volley and Gibbs made the save. Roughsedge then put Michaelides through who shot wide from an acute angle. Westlands won a free kick, Rigg hit his shot straight at Moffatt who made the save. Gamboa and Roughsedge combined well to set up Watt but his effort was also wide of the mark. Bambridge produced a good run down the right, only to be thwarted by a well timed Delgiacco tackle. Steel United's playmaker, McNeish burst into the action with a great interception which found Roughsedge in plenty of space, and he cooly slotted it away to make it 2-0 to the visitors. A few minutes later, after an incident in the Steel United penalty area, referee Masters blew for a spot kick. Payne hit it well to make the score 2-1. Westalnds's Delgiacco had a chance to level it up, but Moffatt was on hand to make the save. Green found the feet of Roughsedge who beat his defender, but Gibbs made a great save to keep the hosts in it. Rigg showed great control in the middle of the park, he put his ball through the Rhodes, but the hard running Michaelides intercepted the danger to once again keep the visitors in front. A minute later, Rigg once again found space his cross found the head of Payne who forced Moffatt into the save. In the dying minutes Westlands went searching for an equaliser, they won a free kick from about 30 yards out, Jackson put his attempt over the top. The score ended in a 2-1 victory to Steel United, in another exciting and entertaining match. The win was enough to get Steel United through to the Alan Walker League cup final, Westlands need a win next week against Croatia to set up a rematch.

