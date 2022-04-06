news, local-news,

The group called Compassion and Justice for Refugees-Upper Spencer Gulf has been helping refugees since Woomera, and then Baxter, were detention centres in the region. Once the centres closed, the group's yearly Palm Sunday Rally for Refugees was continued until COVID-19 hit in 2020. This year the rally is back, with an Adelaide Peace Walk on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 2pm as the South Australian Churches-Together for Peace and Justice Walk. According to the group's spokeswoman, Jenny Kondylas, of Whyalla, the walk will begin at Victoria Square. The group, based in Whyalla, has been a member of Rural Australians for Refugees for several years. "Few refugees live in our region now as most have moved to bigger cities," Ms Kondylas said. "In 1980, St Teresa's Catholic Refugee Resettlement Committee sponsored refugees from Vietnam. "Rita Howard, one of the original volunteers, spoke on radio on March 31 about this pioneering work. Ms Kondylas said Whyalla members of Rural Australians for Refugees continued to be involved. "Letters are sent to politicians, rallies held, broadcasts shared, articles written in local publications and funds are sent to groups still assisting refugees," she said. "Some members join in a monthly Zoom meeting with RAR members from around Australia and find out the latest news on refugees and upcoming events." She said another Rural Australians for Refugees group had started in South Australia. "The Fleurieu Peninsula group, south of Adelaide, is running an art competition in local schools with the theme, Welcome - We are One," she said. "This RAR group also runs a holiday cottage at Normanville, a seaside town. Refugees can stay at Rosie Cottage for short stays."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/4de2ba09-6a4c-4f8e-9c1d-4c52e9ecc768_rotated_180.jpg/r1_0_638_360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Palm Sunday Rally for Refugees to be held in Adelaide