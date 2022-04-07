Schrapel, Smith dominate bowls awards
The Whyalla Golf Bowling Club held its season's end presentation recently with awards given to both men and women players.
Ladies winners
Drawn Partner Pairs - Maureen Brett and Helen Smith
Consistency Singles - winner Helen Smith; runner-up Gai Travers
Fours - winners Maureen Brett, Belinda Prosser, Ann Buckley and Helen Smith; runners-up Rita Jones, Wendy Schwerdt, Shirley Row and Glenice Gale
Triples - winners Lorraine Mills, Ann Buckley and Gai Travers; runners-up Judy Matchett, Rita Jones and Shirley Row
Pairs - winners Anne Grund, Helen Smith; runners-up Raelene Birdseye, Heather Prosser
Singles - winner Helen Smith; runner-up Anne Grund.
Mens winners
Fours - winners Rod Gigneex Maddigan, Jack Buckley, Grant Stringer and Chris Schrapel; runners-up Neal Johns, Terry Franke, Kevin Langcake.
Pairs - winners Alek Sims, Chris Schrapel; runners-up Peter Mitchell, Brian Booth.
Singles - winner Chris Schrapel; runner-up Dene Mintern
Mixed Pairs - winners Rita Jones, Chris Schrapel; runners-up Lorraine Mills, Rod Gigney.
Champion of champions
Robert Grimes Shield (singles) - winner Chris Schrapel
Chris Schrapel Shield (pairs) - runners-up Alek Sims, Chris Schrapel