Schrapel, Smith dominate bowls awards

Well done: Mens singles club sponsor Rod Prosser congratulates winner Chris Schrapel. Photo: supplied.
The Whyalla Golf Bowling Club held its season's end presentation recently with awards given to both men and women players.

Ladies winners

Drawn Partner Pairs - Maureen Brett and Helen Smith

Consistency Singles - winner Helen Smith; runner-up Gai Travers

Fours - winners Maureen Brett, Belinda Prosser, Ann Buckley and Helen Smith; runners-up Rita Jones, Wendy Schwerdt, Shirley Row and Glenice Gale

Triples - winners Lorraine Mills, Ann Buckley and Gai Travers; runners-up Judy Matchett, Rita Jones and Shirley Row

Pairs - winners Anne Grund, Helen Smith; runners-up Raelene Birdseye, Heather Prosser

Singles - winner Helen Smith; runner-up Anne Grund.

Mens winners

Fours - winners Rod Gigneex Maddigan, Jack Buckley, Grant Stringer and Chris Schrapel; runners-up Neal Johns, Terry Franke, Kevin Langcake.

Pairs - winners Alek Sims, Chris Schrapel; runners-up Peter Mitchell, Brian Booth.

Singles - winner Chris Schrapel; runner-up Dene Mintern

Mixed Pairs - winners Rita Jones, Chris Schrapel; runners-up Lorraine Mills, Rod Gigney.

Champion of champions

Robert Grimes Shield (singles) - winner Chris Schrapel

Chris Schrapel Shield (pairs) - runners-up Alek Sims, Chris Schrapel