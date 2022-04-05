Whyalla's rotary clubs hold community celebration

news, local-news,

Whyalla's two Rotary clubs combined recently to hold a community barbecue to promote the work of Rotary in eliminating polio from the world. It was held at Rotary Park on Monday, March 29, next to the Peace and Harmony Globe at the foreshore with free drinks, sausages and hamburgers available to anyone who turned up or passed by. The social event was arranged to promote the efforts of Rotary in eliminating polio on a world scale with Rotary's involvement beginning in 1985 when there were more than 350,000 cases. Thanks to the efforts of Rotary and its partners, more than 16 million people who otherwise might have been paralyzed are walking today. In all, more than 2.5 billion children have been vaccinated since 1988. Rotary Club of Whyalla president Michele Hart said she was pleased to give back to the Whyalla community for all the support they had shown both clubs. "End Polio Now - is still the signature project of Rotary International," she said. With the support of the World Health Organisation and Rotary, the number has been reduced to just 10 cases last year. However, the project still requires immunisation to take place and with help from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which matches Rotary's contribution two-for-one, the organisation is very close to achieving its goal of zero cases. Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly three billion children in 122 countries from the paralyzing disease. Rotary's advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort. Today, polio remains only in Afghanistan and Pakistan but it's crucial to continue working to keep other countries polio-free. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year. The Rotary Clubs of Whyalla and Whyalla Norrie are keen to play their part and support the global project. The free event was our way of giving back to the community for their generous support of Rotary projects.

