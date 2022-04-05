Schwenke finishes top in orienteering long course

news, local-news,

A street-park orienteering event using the Nicolson Playford map was held by Saltbush Orienteers on Sunday, March 27, in warm conditions. Participants had three courses to choose from, a 5.3km long course, a 3.8km medium course and a 2.3km short course. Winners were: The next event is a cross-country event in the area north of the Mount Laura Hills on Sunday, April 10. Travel on the road to Iron Knob and there will be a sign near the speedway then travel on the dirt road towards the Whyalla Conservation park for about 2km and watch for signs pointing to the right. The event is open to anyone and can be started between 10am and 1pm. - Details: Full results are on the Saltbush Orienteers' website and facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/edbf1b78-e398-473f-92a1-b494a451fa43.jpg/r114_271_709_607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg