Smith battles weather for stableford win

It was a stroke event for the Whyalla women golfers on Thursday, March 31, as well as the qualifying round for the WGC Match Play. Conditions were rather appalling with the scores indicating just that. Marcia Smith finished in first position on 78 nett and was the recipient of a Perry's fuel and Passion for Hair vouchers. Gelske Rogers came in with 79 nett and was the winner of the Westland Car Bath voucher. Diana Slater had 82, while Phyllis Branson, Pam Beinke and Val Callaghan all had 84. Two birdies were had by sisters Jacquie Kerr on the ninth and Maree Farr on the seventh. Well done. Nearest the pin on the seventh was Maree Farr, who also received the sweepstake, and the elusive 18th hole had no one land on again. The Monthly Medal for March went to Diana Slater on 73 nett. On Tuesday, April 5 it was a nine-hole stableford event on the back nine. Ghislaine Scatena came in with 19 points, well done Ghislaine, followed by Val Callaghan also on 19 points. Helma Bambridge was on 18, Robyn Phillis on 17 along with Raelene Foubister, Catherine Kwaw and Marcia Smith. Once again no one landed on the 18th hole. Catherine Kwaw received the sweepstake. The draw for Tuesday's Match Play will be displayed on the ladies notice board on Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/01b2df18-c3d4-4a76-86a7-b9fcc050cfab.jpg/r0_195_5760_3449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg