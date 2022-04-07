What's on in Whyalla: the latest events
Adrenalin rush
Whyalla Speedway action
Fri-Sat, April 8-9, Whyalla Speedway, Iron Knob Road; Friday gates open 6pm, racing 7.30pm; Saturday gates open 4pm, racing 6pm, canteen, bar facilities, street stocks, super sedans, modlites and open demolition derby action, tickets available at Eventbrite.
Barbecue delight
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, April 9, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise each Saturday when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
Country Market
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, April 9, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page.
Safety first
Whyalla Road Safety Centre
Tuesday, April 12, Billing St, at 7pm. Annual general meeting, anyone interested in children's safety are welcome. For more information visit https://whyallaroadsafetycentre.com.au
Scouting success
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, April 16, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
Helping hand
Jammin for Kelly n Nelly's Crew
Saturday, April 23, Central Whyalla Football & Sporting Club, 25 McDouall Stuart Ave, 7pm-10pm, local bands and music performances, games, auctions, door prizes, in support of Whyalla local Kelly as she undergoes treatment for stage 3 cervical cancer, tickets $10. Tickets available online, https://www.eventbrite.com.au or at the door on the night
Market fair
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, 23-24, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page
Wheely fun
Pop-Up Playgroup
Wednesday, May 4, Road Safety Centre, Plum St, Whyalla, meet at carpark, 9.30am-11.30am; bring your bike or scooter and enjoy free play activities delivered by qualified early childhood educators, information phone Carmen 0481 441 122.
What do you know?
Trivia Night
Saturday May 7, Lions Soccer Club, Wllsdon Street, Whyalla Playford, 6.30pm for 7pm start' prizes, bar facilities, byo snacks $10pp, tables of 8, bookings essential, phone 0434 729 819.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Contact organiser for any COVID-19 protocols.