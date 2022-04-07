news, local-news,

Adrenalin rush Whyalla Speedway action Fri-Sat, April 8-9, Whyalla Speedway, Iron Knob Road; Friday gates open 6pm, racing 7.30pm; Saturday gates open 4pm, racing 6pm, canteen, bar facilities, street stocks, super sedans, modlites and open demolition derby action, tickets available at Eventbrite. Barbecue delight Lions Club fundraiser Saturday, April 9, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise each Saturday when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers. Country Market Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, April 9, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page. Safety first Whyalla Road Safety Centre Tuesday, April 12, Billing St, at 7pm. Annual general meeting, anyone interested in children's safety are welcome. For more information visit https://whyallaroadsafetycentre.com.au Scouting success Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue Saturday, April 16, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup Helping hand Jammin for Kelly n Nelly's Crew Saturday, April 23, Central Whyalla Football & Sporting Club, 25 McDouall Stuart Ave, 7pm-10pm, local bands and music performances, games, auctions, door prizes, in support of Whyalla local Kelly as she undergoes treatment for stage 3 cervical cancer, tickets $10. Tickets available online, https://www.eventbrite.com.au or at the door on the night Market fair Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, 23-24, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page Wheely fun Pop-Up Playgroup Wednesday, May 4, Road Safety Centre, Plum St, Whyalla, meet at carpark, 9.30am-11.30am; bring your bike or scooter and enjoy free play activities delivered by qualified early childhood educators, information phone Carmen 0481 441 122. What do you know? Trivia Night Saturday May 7, Lions Soccer Club, Wllsdon Street, Whyalla Playford, 6.30pm for 7pm start' prizes, bar facilities, byo snacks $10pp, tables of 8, bookings essential, phone 0434 729 819. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send event details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Contact organiser for any COVID-19 protocols.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/4f94e4d6-b433-4024-b84f-f2f4a7362cef.jpg/r0_302_4684_2948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

What's on in Whyalla: the latest events