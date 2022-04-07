Whyalla rec centre plan one step closer

news, local-news,

Another step in the Whyalla Recreation Centre Master Plan has been taken by the Whyalla City Council, with elected members asked for their input on cost estimates and feedback on a preferred option at a briefing session on Monday. At the April 4 briefing, councillors discussed two options for the Whyalla Recreation Centre (WRC) Master Plan at length. In August 2021, council staff, community members, WRC users and the YMCA, which is managing the centre, attended a meeting as part of a master plan development of the ageing facility to make a list of actions which needed to be taken to make the centre more appealing and viable. Some of the priorities included modernising the pool areas, 24/7 access to the gym, plans for cafe and creche locations, office spaces, and creating a unique feature, such as slide to attract visitors. With the list in mind a WRC Master Plan was presented to the council in December 2021, with several options provided - two were selected with councillors requesting a cost estimate be provided for Options 2 and 3. Consultants were asked to provide cost estimates for the two options preferred, which was presented to councillors in February for discussion, with a decision adjourned to a later meeting. At Monday night's briefing council administration recommended elected members endorse Option 2 as the preferred master plan. Option 2 includes a new hydr0-therapy pool which council adminstration stated could generate great use and income as it was a facility not easily accessed in the city. It was also explained that a 25-metre pool would be satisfactory for competition as long as its depth was at the correct level for international standards. Investment on refurbishment of the centre could be spread over multiple financial years and there would also be the chance to garner funding from a number of avenues. The WRC Master Plan is set to be placed on the agenda for the next Whyalla City Council meeting in April. - Details: View the WRC plan presented at the briefingat https://www.whyalla.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0025/1129390/agenda-COMPLETE-4-april-2022.pdf

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/3467bb1e-0710-4eed-a8ce-a680a23df920.jpg/r0_52_1000_617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg