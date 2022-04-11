Whyalla council proposes 4.9% rate rise

news, local-news,

A rate rise of 4.9 per cent has been proposed in the Whyalla City Council's Draft 2022-23 Annual Business Plan and Budget (ABPB), with the understanding it will be used to help the council deal with a number of challenges and opportunities. The draft budget states the rise would equate to just over $1 per week for the average residential property. Also in the draft ABPB it is forecasted there would be issues such as higher operating costs, expected interest rate and wage rises, and a predicted operating deficit over the coming year. The council has devised the draft budget keeping in mind there would be a level of deficit for some years, which also needed to be decreasing over time. While there would still be a deficit for some years the council has stated the draft ABPB would begin to improve the level of debt, while administration continued to work on ways to improve operations and make inroads into cutting the shortfall. One of the projects the council is exploring is the option of shared services with other councils across the Eyre Peninsula which could save thousands of dollars each year. As Whyalla continues to be hailed as the centre of South Australia's industrial revitalisation, with projects such as greensteel, hydrogen production and export and renewable energies, the council is also investigating what it needs to attract new residents and improve areas such as housing and recreational and open spaces. Adding to the council's overall deficit is the operating and upgrade costs of the Whyalla Airport. With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, less passenger numbers and with the need for extensive upgrades, it is expected the airport will take years to recover any monies with a long-term funding model to be phased in over a number of years. Also included in the draft ABPB it is proposed the waste management service charge will increase by $10, from $355 to $365. The development of the draft business plan was devised with certain guidelines which were set at a council meeting on January 24, and included points such as: The council is set to make a decision on the Draft 2022-23 Annual Business Plan and Budget at its meeting later this month. It is expect community consultation of the draft budget will begin later this month with a public information evening and focus group sessions to be held during May. - Details: To view the Draft 2022-23 Annual Business Plan and Budget visit https://www.whyalla.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0021/1129107/agenda-COMPLETE-4-april-2022.pdf

