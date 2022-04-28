news, local-news,

Members of the newly formed Whyalla Business and Tourism group are gearing up for their inaugural annual general meeting (AGM). The group was formed in February 2022 after the amalgamation of the former Whyalla Chamber of Commerce and the former Whyalla Tourism Focus Group, following a unanimous vote in favor of the move by both groups last year. Steering committee secretary, Jane Owens said it had been a long process to join the two groups and that conversations had started in July 2021. Now finally, the first AGM will be held 6pm on Thursday, April 7 at the Sundowner Motel Hotel. At the AGM, members will discuss and appoint the foundation committee, including the election of the first president. Mrs Owens said there would not be much more to discuss at this stage as there is no past minutes or business from previous meetings. "Because it's the original AGM we don't have much to do," she said. Mrs Owens explained the newly elected committee would hold monthly meetings to advance business and industry in the Whyalla region. Twelve people will form the committee and all positions are open for nominations, formal submissions must be made before Wednesday, April 6. All members and anyone wishing to join is encouraged to come along to the meeting. The AGM notice and agenda, along with committee nomination forms can be found on the Whyalla Business and Tourism Facebook page and website.

