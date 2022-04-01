Whyalla Midwifery Group celebrates first birthday

news, local-news,

Whyalla Midwifery Group Practice celebrated an extra special birth this week - their own. Monday marked the practice's first birthday, and they celebrated in style with cake and a chat. Executive Director of Nursing Midwifery Angela McLachlan said she was pleased to be celebrating the occasion. "We were really delighted to celebrate the first year anniversary today, because it really is a remarkable program," she said. "We moved away from the traditional model of midwifery care to allow us to really focus on a bespoke model of care which is really suited to the women in the Whyalla community." She said the the program was established to offer the women of Whyalla and surrounds the opportunity to be cared for by the same midwife throughout their pregnancy, childbirth and the post-natal period. "What we are trying to provide is the penultimate in women-centered care," she said. "The aim of the program is to enable our midwives to tailor their care to the individual needs of the woman and their families. "Research of these types of continuity of care models really has shown better birth outcomes, less interventions, better breastfeeding rates and most importantly for us, it's about giving women improved birth satisfaction." The service has proven to be popular with women in the region, with more then 200 women taking part in the program. "We have provided care to 250 women in total - about 180 have already birthed in Whyalla, some of them are due to birth and others have birthed elsewhere for various reasons. "The feedback we have received has made me very proud and I think it speaks volumes for the program and certainly makes our investment worthwhile." Ms McLachlan was optimistic about the future of the program. "It hasn't been without challenges, setting up a new model of care in the midst of a global pandemic, but we look forward to moving ahead and providing this wonderful service for many years to come," she said. "At this stage, we want to encourage as many people in Whyalla to birth locally when they are able to do so, and our program will flex in line with the demand at the time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38PAUVJCHgSC2b7CEQZk4tL/ae82a1ab-6fbd-4030-9550-f8c4fbce690a.jpg/r0_88_633_446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg