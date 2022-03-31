news, local-news,

Showing strength, resilience and offering a range of economic, social, cultural and environmental opportunities to key stakeholders is the driving force behind the Whyalla City Council's Economic Development Strategy 2022-2030. The strategy, which is in draft form, will be put to key stakeholders for consultation in coming weeks as part of the council's aim to identify and develop initiatives that will bolster the city's economy. Targeted areas include energy and mining, international education, food and agribusiness, tourism, as well as defence, space, hi-tech, creative and health and medical industries. Whyalla Mayor Clare McLaughlin said some of the works and plans from the strategy had already begun. "We are on the cusp of an exciting time for the city, with major green hydrogen projects planned; GFG Alliance continuing to perform strongly and transitioning to Green Steel; and a number of amenity improvements such as the Foreshore Master Plan and northern coastline upgrade already underway. "We are doing everything we can to secure the necessary investment from governments and the private sector to see housing, infrastructure and community wellbeing projects come to fruition, while minimising any adverse impact development could have on ratepayers and the environment. "The city also needs the entire community to play their part in making Whyalla a welcoming, attractive, safe place to live, which can be achieved by embracing change and welcoming newcomers as our population and economy strengthen over the decades to come." Ms McLaughlin said there were also numerous commitments for Whyalla, made by SA Labor, which aligned with the council's vision. "We look forward to working with a Labor government to see these come to fruition," she said. "Green Hydrogen continues to be a priority for council, so it's exciting to see the scale of the proposed green hydrogen projects, keeping in mind our continued push to ensure there are no adverse development impacts on our treasured cuttlefish sanctuary. "We're also keen to see the former Edward John Eyre High site redeveloped as a central sporting precinct, together with an emergency services hub, student accommodation, adventure play-spaces and essential worker housing." There would be a need for a large skilled workforce, so improvements in the liveability of the city should help attract families and workers. "Over the coming years, we want to see a larger, permanent workforce living in Whyalla, enjoying a high standard of living, rather than our economy relying on fly-in/fly-out or drive-in/drive-out workers," Mayor McLaughlin said. "We can't rely on jobs alone to achieve this - we need improvements in the overall liveability of the city to be able to attract people to relocate to Whyalla. "This will require strong and effective partnerships with the new State Government and the private sector to build the new and diverse housing needed to accommodate a growing population; as well as a range of major infrastructure projects to complement our world-class jetty and proposed five-star hotel." Mayor McLaughlin said there had been positive reactions from the private sector - which was prepared to invest in the city - including inquiries regarding the availability of industrial land. "We are pleased that the new businesses and new industry are keen to employ locals to fill the new jobs and, if required, work with the local TAFE and universities to provide local training for local jobs," she said. Ms McLaughlin said that to attract new business, the council provided a 'landing pad' service to assist businesses seeking information on establishing a presence in Whyalla which has led to some recent successes to be announced soon. AWU Whyalla & Eyre Peninsula branch organiser Shane Karger said any investment in growing industry across the regions would be welcomed. Mr Karger said regional areas should be considered for major economic investment. "There is desperate need for all regional needs, and with that comes growth and diversity which creates jobs and better job security," he said. "The need for infrastructure should not be the responsibility of just one group, it needs total buy-in from the council, state government and the township to make it a success. "To have a modern city to deal with a modern world it is not just one person, but everyone's responsibility."

