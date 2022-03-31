Rogers, Phillis top of the greens

news, local-news,

On Thursday, March 24, women played was an 18-hole stableford event with Gelske Rogers winning on 34 points. She received the Garden Shop voucher with runner-up Val Callaghan the recipient of the Westland Car Bath voucher on 32. Jacquie Kerr was next on 30 on a count-back from Maree Farr. Captain, Robyn Phillis, had 29 points, Helma Bambridge, 28 and Phyllis Branson, 27 on a countback from Raelene Foubister. Nearest the pin on the seventh was Val, with the sweepstake going to Jacquie Kerr. On Tuesday, March 29, there was a big field turn out for the nine-hole stableford event, with Captain Robyn Phillis leading the pack on 18 points. Robyn has slipped into the captain's role very well and is doing a great job. Gelske Rogers had 17 points, with Phyllis Branson, Catherine Kwaw and Annette Cotter all on 16. Then Helma Bambridge and Raelene Foubister on 15 with Jacquie Kerr missing out on a countback. NTP was Val with Jacquie Kerr and Marcia Smith winning the sweepstakes. The winter season is now well under way so check the club diary for coming events to make sure you can make yourself available, especially the match play games.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/25e815c0-56b8-4ff0-bf68-4672682ef2d8.jpg/r9_138_3991_2388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg