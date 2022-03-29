news, local-news,

It was an exciting finish to the bowls pennant season with the Whyalla Golf Bowling Club taking on ETSA Bowling Club in the grand final. The final was played on Saturday, March 26 at the Whyalla Golf Bowling club greens which was packed with supporters of both clubs. In the end Whyalla Golf took home the honours with a 69-65 win. The pennant shield was presented to the winning team by Spencer Gulf Bowling Association president Bill Bell. Results A Buckley, G Smale, A Sims, C Schrapel, 23,defeated T Brewster, B Bell, D.Dunkley, I Long, 20; W Smith, J Calyun, H Smith, G Grund, 25, defeated K Rigden, P Herbert, L Thompson, T Thompson, 20 P Mitchell, G Stringer, R Prosser, D Mintern, 21, lost to R Williams, B Shillabeer, M Cooper, P Ruffles, 25. The grand final for Division 2 of the SGBA was won by Wilmington Gold, who defeated Port Augusta Blue 69-53.

Whyalla Golf wins nail-biting grand final