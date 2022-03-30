news, local-news,

Steel United hosted Croatia on Saturday, March 26, in round three of the Alan Walker league Cup, in warm sunny conditions. In the reserve grade Steel United ran out winners 11-1. For Steel, Marty Roughsedge scored four goals, Veart, Cayetano and Perez scored two each and Wilson got one. Cayetano and Perez both play in Steel United under 15 side, and both scored their first goals at senior level. In the seniors, referee Welgraven was in charge as Steel United kicked off to the Billing Street end. Steel started well with Michelides producing a great run down the right, he found the feet of Watt who missed his chance. Croatia counter attacked and a cross from Faulds from the left was well intercepted by Moffatt in the Steel goal. Thompson had a good chance, but Sullivan, starting in the Croatia goal, produced a good save. Steel was dominating the early play through the midfield, McNeish finding plenty of time and space. Boehm had a great chance, his shot was heading into the top corner, but Sullivan made a superb save, tipping it around the post for a corner. A superb ball from Faulds split the Steel defence, Clinton Todd ran onto it, but Michelides came to the rescue with his pressure causing the Croatia forward to miss the target. Steel continued to press, Watt missing another chance, once again due to a fine Sullivan save. McNeish was in everything his pass found Thompson in space, his effort hit the side netting. A Steel defensive error allowed Dalbosco in, but his effort was wide of the mark. Watt and Thompson continued to run at the Croatia defenders, creating many opportunities that Steel failed to convert. Boehm had a golden opportunity to open the scoring but put his shot narrowly over the top. McNeish had a long range effort that was wide. Steel were peppering the goals Thompson giving Croatia fullback Warren a torrid time. In a rare Croatia forward move Faulds split the Steel defence with a great ball to Todd who beat the offside trap, but Moffatt came off his line well to punch the ball clear. Steel's Logan Green had a shot blocked, it was followed up by Thompson, but desperate Croatia defence conceded a corner. The corner found McNeish who put his long range curler wide. Ledington and Fay were mopping up well at the back for Steel, and Michael Sourlos on debut was tackling hard and providing run from his fullback position. Steel was well on top, but had nothing to show for its dominance, to Croatia's credit, they hung in there, and continued to frustrate the home side. Half time was nil-all. The second half started the same as the first half finished, with Steel well on top. Boehm and Watt combined down the right, the ball fell to Gamboa who put his shot over the bar. Michelides and Thompson worked well down the left, Thompsons cross found Watt who failed to connect, and another golden opportunity was wasted. Cratia's King put a fine ball into the Steel box, but the Steel defence cleared it well under pressure. Faulds provided a good run down the wing, but a fine defensive effort from the hard running Watt produced a well time tackle to thwart the creative Croatia player. Longin had a shot which went wide. Thompson went on a great individual run, beat two Croatia defenders, but put his shot straight at Sullivan who made the save. Croatia coach Matacin, made a change, he took Sullivan out of goals, putting the goalsneak forward, and Buckley took over the keeping duties. Longin had another long range effort, this time forcing Moffatt to save it. Sourlos and Watt combined well down the wing, the ball sailed across the Croatia 6 yard box, narrowly missing both the advancing Green and Gamboa, another great opportunity missed by the men in green. Steel continued to pressure the Croatia defence, searching for the elusive goal. Thompson once again shot wide from close range, and Buckley produced a fine save from a fantastic Boehm shot. Watt was given too much space in the six-yard box, but his shot was straight at Buckley who was up to the task. Sourlos found Gamboa in space, also shot it straight at Buckley who was doing a fine job deputising in the Croatia goal. Ledington produced a fine ball into the path of Thompson but once again Buckley was in the way to make the save. A few moments later Thompson made amends when a clearance was skied, and Thompson was on hand with a fantastic header finding the back of the net, to put the home side one up. It was all Steel at this point, Thompson, was providing plenty of run, he had another chance, but hit his shot at the keeper at close range. McNeish seemed to always have plenty of time on the ball, and was pulling the strings in the middle of the park. Michelides provided a great cross which found Watt, his volley from close range went just wide. McNeish turne prover once again when he found the ever dangerous Watt in space who hit his shot at Buckley who once again made the save. A rare forward foray from Croatia, and Faulds turned provider for Sullivan who put his shot over the top. Croatia had a few good minutes with Sullivan starting to get into the game, he hit a low hard shot which Moffatt had to save with his legs to save to keep out the Croatia forward. Another Croatia long ball over the Steel defence had Faulds running onto it, and his effort went over the bar. A Sullivan long throw found the head of Longin who also put it over the top. Green had a chance on his trusty left foot but put it wide for Steel. With 15 minutes left, another Sullivan long throw found Fauld in the box, he went down and referee Welgraven had no hesitation in awarding a penalty. Faulds calmly stepped up and put it away nicely to tie it up at 1-all. Steel had dominated, but Croatia had hung in there all day, now the game was up for grabs. Steel won a free kick the Ledington ball found the head of Boehm, his flick on found Thompson who put his effort wide. Sullivan found space, but a sliding Ledington with a timely tackle, dispossessed the Croatia forward. Watt put a great ball into the Croatia box, a fantastic turn by Thompson beat his defender, his left foot shot went wide, in another missed opportunity fot the hosts. Both sides had fantastic chances to win it at the death. Boehm and Thompson combined tp provide Watt a chance but he hit his shot at Buckley who once again made the save. Corey king had a long range shot he hit just over the bar, and in the final moments ans Alex Watt volley was on target, but Buckley, who was superb in the Croatia goal in the second half saved to keep the scores level At full time it was 1-1. Steel dominated the game for long periods, but couldn't put Croatia away. To the credit of Antun Matacin's men, they fought hard all day, and came away with a much needed point.

