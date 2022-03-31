'Just US' take social bowls title

news, local-news,

The Whyalla Bowling Club recently completed its Monday Night Social Bowls competition for 2021/22, winding up with a last game of bowls, barbecue tea and presentation of trophies. The 14-week competition, which ran from November to March, has again been popular with many groups enjoying the game of lawn bowls, in a social atmosphere. Even with restrictions due to COVID-19 and inclement weather a total of 13 weeks were played. The Whyalla Bowling Club thanks Gary Rawlings, from Whyalla Funderal Services, for his sponsorship and attendance at the awards night. After 24 games the final top two teams were not confirmed until the last game of the competition, with the top three teams separated by two points. Two of thes teams were beaten in the last game, resulting in second and third being decided by shots won overall. Eventual winners were 'Just US', runner-ups 'No Idea' and 'Crackerjacks' in third position. Bowls awards were given for most improved female (Tania Palm - French Connection) and most improved male (Trevor Hayes - Dog Gone It), best new talent female (Grace Farrelly - Whyalla Shedders) and best new talent male (Jeff Rennie - Giddies). Consistency awards for lead, second, third and skipper were given too Rosie Hodgson (Just Us), Rohan Schwerdt (Bowled & Beautiful), Allan Grant (The Young Ones) and Julian Simmonds (Crackerjacks) respectively. Clive Rotherham was a popular winner of Sportsmanship Award, as he made himself available for many teams during the competition. The team sportsmanship award went to "The Beginners", with Patsy Shadbolt, Josh Shadbolt, Chris Shadbolt and Joel Pickering, and the team spirit award was presented to 'The Bee Team'. After 13 weeks 'Crackerjack' proved the brains of the competition, being the overall winner of the weekly quiz, with a score of 234, runner up was Parliament Of Owls with a score of 229. Winner of the end of season spider was Stephen Palm. All teams enjoyed the night bowls season in a friendly social atmosphere, with the 7pm to 10pm playing time on a Monday night still remaining popular. The Whyalla Bowling Club will continue this competition next season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/1b5b1fc6-e4d5-4415-a6b8-fd0f74e12bb8.JPG/r6_179_2298_1474_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg