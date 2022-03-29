news, local-news,

It was the much-awaited Whyalla softball grand final on Saturday, with the Cats taking on the Roadies. First to bat was Sarah Haake who went on with a walk, then it was Tanya McIntosh, Briony Roughsedge, Jeanne McIntosh and Kylie Whibley all hitting to the outfield with Kylie's hit bringing two runs and her home on the error. Cats went in with Amy Vanroosmalen on with a bunt, then Rowena Barber, Moreana Hopkins and Jen Ormsby all on base with errors with three crossing the plate while Jen was caught in a run down and was out at third. The game then settled with Roadies scoring one run in the second and one in the fourth while Cats were kept scoreless with only two safe hits. Going into the final innings and needing to play catch up, Hailey Sumner popped up to third base. Then Kylie Whibley, Louise Smith hitting to Kylie then throwing to first Bec Catt to get the second, while Amy on with an error and scoring from Francine Treloar's hit to centre field but the third out was with a strike out. The final result was Roadies grabbing a back-to-back grand final win 7-4. It was a great game between the two pitchers Amy (Cats) and Bri (Roadies). Roadies: Safe hits - T Mcintosh 1, B Roughsedge 3, J Mcintsoh 2, K Whibley 1, M Adams 1; Catches - J Mcintosh 1- Pitching - B Roughsedge - 4K2 - Cats: Safe hits - A Vanroosmalen 1, F Treloar 1, J Mitchell 1; Catches - M Hopkins 1 A Vanroosmalen 1 - Pitching - A Vanroosmalen 5 K2, J Ormsby 1 K2. Fairest and best: Eagles - Carmen Buzzacott; Runner-up: Roadies - Briony Roughsedge, Rookie of the Year: Indians - Maddison Welgraven Milestones: Shelley Cousins, Norma Damon 200 games; Rebecca Andersson 150 games; Sarah Haake, J Kneenbone, M Mcnamarra, G Colson, B Roughsedge, J Mcintosh and Aimee Watson 100 games.

