news, local-news,

A 25-year-old Whyalla man who was allegedly caught travelling almost 100km/h over the speed limit is set to appear in the local magistrates court. On Friday, March 25, an Eyre Western Highway police patrol caught the driver allegedly travelling at 176km/h in a 80km/h zone on the Lincoln Highway at about 11pm. Police were able to stop the car on the Corner of Kloeden Street and Mcdouall Stuart Avenue where the man was reported for aggravated extreme speed and had his vehicle impounded for 28 days.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/e0f4c460-b901-40df-bdcb-c11b3a2a6d1f.JPG/r0_239_4928_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man caught allegedly driving 176km/h in 80km/h zone