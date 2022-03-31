news, local-news,

Nature discovery Pop-Up Playgroup Wednesday, April 6, Whyalla Wetlands, 157 Broadbent Tce, 9.30am-11.30am; celebrate autumn and enjoy free play activities delivered by qualified early childhood educators, information phone Carmen 0481 441 122. On song Whyalla Singers Inc Wednesday, April 6, Field Street Senior Citizens Hall, 7pm; back from COVID-19 recess, new members welcome, contact Ros 0428 308 730. Country Market Tanderra Craft Village Saturday, April 9, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468 or via Facebook page. Safety first Whyalla Road Safety Centre Tuesday, April 12, Billing St, at 7pm. Annual general meeting, anyone interested in children's safety are welcome. For more information visit https://whyallaroadsafetycentre.com.au Market fair Tanderra Craft Village Saturday & Sunday, April 23-24, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone 0412 492 468. or via Facebook page Wheely fun Pop-Up Playgroup Wednesday, May 4, Road Safety Centre, Plum St, Whyalla, meet at carpark, 9.30am-11.30am; bring your bike or scooter and enjoy free play activities delivered by qualified early childhood educators, information phone Carmen 0481 441 122. Do you know? Trivia Night Saturday May 7, Lions Soccer Club, Wllsdon Street, Whyalla Playford, 6.30pm for 7pm start' prizes, bar facilities, byo snacks $10pp, tables of 8, bookings essential, phone 0434 729 819. 80th anniversary Tanderra Hostel Saturday, May 28, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, Whyalla, starting 12.30pm; see how much Tanderra has changed, photos and other memorabilia, official ceremony, RSVP to Ellen 0417 805 257 or email publicity.tanderra@gmail.com. If you have any pictures or memorabilia contact BHP Museum curator Peter Atkinson on 0488 915 740. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON If you are hosting an event send details to sharon.hansen@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Contact organiser for any COVID-19 protocols.

What's on in Whyalla: the latest events