news, local-news,

The Labor Party's proposed $593 million green hydrogen plant for South Australia will be built in the Whyalla area, according to re-elected local MP Eddie Hughes. Mr Hughes said it could be located at Port Bonython or at a site which he favoured north of the Whyalla steelworks. "It will be around Whyalla," said the Labor Member for Giles. He said the Port Bonython site, just north of Whyalla, would be close to rail transport for domestic exports of green ammonia produced at the plant. "The port can handle larger vessels than Port Pirie's harbour can and has 20 metres of water," he said. "There is now only 20 per cent use of the jetty at the port." The green ammonia would come from an electrolyser making the hydrogen. "Some parts of the shipping industry are looking at green ammonia instead of bunker oil or diesel fuel to power their vessels," he said. "Ammonia is part of the chemical industry. One use is for the steel industry as a replacement for the coking process." Mr Hughes told of the proposal for the plant in the state election campaign. "A green hydrogen power plant will back up our renewable energy generators and help drive down wholesale electricity prices," he said. "The only thing that is guaranteed is the Labor plan of a 250MW Hydrogen Power Station, 200MW capacity of hydrogen electrolysers and a hydrogen storage facility." Mr Hughes said the Labor government would welcome any other investment in hydrogen projects in Whyalla. "We would work with the private sector companies to progress their projects," he said. "Whyalla is by far the best location in the state to establish a major hydrogen hub and it is a hub that should be backed by the federal government." Last year, plans were outlined for a $750 million hydrogen plant at the Nyrstar smelter in Port Pirie. It would also produce ammonia.

