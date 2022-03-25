VIDEO: Information sought on alleged break-in

news, local-news,

A man who was present at the scene of a break-in at a licensed premises on Mcdouall Stuart Avenue, in Whyalla Norrie earlier this year is being sought by police. Police have released vision of a man who was seen forcing his way into the business by smashing a glass door just after 2am on Thursday, January 27. He allegedly entered the bar area where staff yelled at the suspect before he fled the premises on foot empty-handed. Police patrols were unable to locate the man, who is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, aged in his 20s and wearing dark shirt and track pants, black socks, black Nike rubber slides, and a blue beanie. He was also wearing blue latex gloves and a black face mask which, at times, slipped to reveal a black moustache. Anyone who recognises the man or has information about his identity can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au and remain anonymous. A man has been reported for possessing unlicensed and unregistered firearms, after Whyalla Police seized eight gel blasters from his home on Saturday, March 19. After information was received from the public, police attended a home in Whyalla Norrie where a 48-year-old local was reported for the offences and is set to appear in court at a later date. Police want to remind people that it is an offence to possess unregistered gel blasters without a licence. A 47-year-old Whyalla Norrie man has been reported for drink driving after the car he was driving was stopped by police around 2.30am on Thursday, March 24. Police noticed a silver Holden sedan after it left a local licensed premises carpark on Elliot Street, Whyalla Playford. The driver was given a breath test which allegedly recorded a postive result of 0.131. The vehicle was impounded at the scene and the driver was issued with a six-month loss of licence and will appear in court in the future.

