Survey highlights town pride and room for improvement

Whyalla residents have more pride in their town, but there is room for improvement, according to the Whyalla City Council's second annual community survey. About 400 locals responded to the survey last December, which the council said provided valuable feedback that could be used to improve services to residents. The survey asked residents to rate different aspects of Whyalla out of five and results showed that overall satisfaction in the town was growing. Overall pride in Whyalla was rated 3.66 out of 5, compared to 2020 at 3.08; great memories of using Whyalla's facilities was given 3.82 compared to 3.76 in 2020. Satisfaction with the council's services rose by 0.31 (from 3.08 to 3.39) and new businesses in Whyalla jumped from 3.06 in 2020 to 3.21 in 2021. Mayor Clare McLaughlin said the higher scores was evidence the council's work was making a difference. "This is a reflection of the hard work and dedication by council's many employees to offer a high level of service to the community," she said. The survey also identified several areas in which the community thought could be improved, including: In relation to falling scores, Mrs McLaughlin said the council would work with the South Australian Police, SA Health, and the state government to identify safety improvements that could be made. She said the council had significantly increased community engagement, but would look for new pathways that could be implemented. Mrs McLaughlin also spoke about the council's goal to reduce its environmental footprint. "Sustainability and moving towards net zero emissions continue to be a focus and it's clear the community would like to see us do more in this space," she said. "We will continue to champion projects such as making solar panels available to local business; pushing for green hydrogen projects to be built at Port Bonython, helping local industry's desire to decarbonise; and continuing our push for adequate protection for our unique cuttlefish congregation." Mrs McLaughlin thanked residents for the feedback they provided to council. "Without these responses, it is very difficult to gauge whether we are meeting community needs and expectations, so this information is truly valuable to our continual improvement, which ultimately benefits the broader community," she said.

