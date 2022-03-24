Wanderers, Steel in nail-biting finish

news, local-news,

Wanderers took on Steel United in round two of the Alan Walker League Cup at Swandel Park on Sunday. In the reserves, it ended in a 1-all draw with Luke Marinkovich scoring the opener for Wanderers, and rising young star Isaac Gamboa on the scoresheet for the second match running for Steel United. In the senior game both teams went in without key players, Wanderers also missing coach Paterson due to work commitments. Referee Welgraven was in charge in hot conditions. Wanderers kicked off to the Playford Avenue end. The first shot of the game came from Steel United's Van Gamboa who put his effort wide. Wanderers had two early corners which came to nothing. Both teams were counter punching, Steel's Zak Thompson combining well with Mitch Boehm creating headaches for Daylan Clarke and Hayden Gill in the Wanderers defence. Steel's Alex McNiesh found space but put his long range effort over the bar. Steel had a fantastic chance when Aaron Ledington put a great ball through to Logan Green who hit it at keeper Marinkovich who made the save. A Wanderers corner found the dangerous Binetti who hit it well but it sailed over the top. Alex Watt was finding space on the wing, he produced a fine run into the Wanderers box, his shot was parried by Marinkovich into the path of Green, who slotted it away for Steel to take the lead. Soon after Watt once again found space, this time he put his shot over the cross bar. Wanderers were creating chances of their own, some good work down the left found Fellah, who hit his long range shot superbly to beat keeper Moffatt to make it 1-1. Steel's Thompson latched onto a great through ball after outrunning the Wanderers defence but once again Marinkovich was on hand to save the day for Wanderers. Steel midfielder McNeish was in everything, and his interception and pass to Zak Thompson opened up the Wanderers defence, he found Michaelides in space who in turn found Green, Gamboa got on the end of it all to make it 2-1. Wanderers midfielder Singh hit a nice shot, but it was saved by Moffatt in the Steel goal. A few minutes later a lapse in concentration by the Steel defence allowed Binetti in, but he put his effort wide. It was end-to-end stuff, and entertaining to watch. More good work from McNeish once again found Thompson, but he was well defended by Wanderers fullback Rotherham. Green tried turning back the clock with an ambitious bicycle kick attempt to no avail. Half time it was Steel 2 Wanderers 1. Tullett came on for Robinson after half time. Singh started the half well, his cross to Binetti provided the Wanderers striker an easy tap in to level the scores once again. Thompson continued to combine well with Boehm, making the Wanderers defenders work hard to hold them at bay. Willmott was providing plenty in the Wanderers midfield, shouldering much of the responsibility for the home side. Fellah produced a fine run into the Steel United box, his shot from an acute angle beat Moffatt, and Wanderers took the lead for the first time making it 3-2. It was an open game and both side were creating plenty of chances. Rotherham was subbed off and Tino came on to provide fresh legs for Wanderers. Steel were pressing hard, Thompson had a great opportunity but Marinkovich produced a good save. Mitch Boehm found space, his shot beat Marinkovich, and the Steel young gun had his first A grade goal, to level it up at 3-3. An Aaron Ledington free kick narrowly missed the head of the lunging Gamboa. Steel were having a good period of dominance, McNeish, Michaelides, Thompson and Boehm providing plenty of drive, and opportunity. Gamboa and Boehm combined to find Thompson who put it away well to regain the lead for the visitors. Steel 4, Wanderers 3. It was hot, but both teams were giving it all, in what was proving to be a fantastic encounter. Boehm once again found space but put his effort over the cross bar. Gamboa had a good chance, but Marinkovich put it around the post for another Steel corner. Willmott and Singh never gave up, and they started to get involved once again, providing opportunities for their side. Singh found some space and hit a decent shot, but Moffatt produced a good save. A quick counter attack from Steel produced a corner. The Gamboa cross was chested down nicely by Green into the path of McNeish who shot just wide. Another Gamboa corner found the head of Ledington which was saved by Marinkovich. Wanderers were still providing opportunities, Fellah and Tino combined well, and Willmott was on hand to tuck the ball away to once again level the scores making it 4-4. Wanderers went searching for a winner, keeping Bambridge and Fay on their toes in the Steel defence. Willmott who had a great game found some space, but put his shot wide. Isaac Gamboa came on for Alex Watt near the end, the 14-year-old, making his A grade debut for Steel. In the dying minutes, Singh took a free kick, it found the head of Fellah who put his header wide. When the final whistle blew it was four goals each, in a very entertaining and high scoring encounter. For Wanderers, Wilmott and Marinkovich were very good. Steel United had McNeish, Ledington and Boehm amongst other who contributed well. Both sides remain undefeated this year, in a promising start for both sides.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/d69588c8-db9c-4d25-b0ef-bc8f1af1a667.jpg/r135_470_2326_1708_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg