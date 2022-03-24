Hot game for Lions, Westlands

news, local-news,

Lions took on Westlands United at Jenkins Park on Saturday in round two of the Alan Walker Cup, in hot and humid conditions. A mandatory drinks break at 20 minutes was enforced. Lions had coach Murphy back this week, but were missing Hazeal, Carruthers and Jordan Kuchel. Westlands had Anderson in charge for his first game as head coach, but were missing Couttes and Barr. The man in charge of the game was Wally Welgraven. Lions had the first raid in the attacking third which required some solid defence from Westlands. Westlands went forward and Papoulis had a chance cleared by the Lions defence. Papoulis soon figured again and put his shot over the bar. Gonzales for Lions was busy up front, he latched on to a through ball which Westland keeper Gibbs dived bravely at the attackers feet to save the day. On 10 minutes a great ball from Longin to Nielsen who calmly slooted it home for Lions to take the lead. Two minutes later Westlands Rhodes beat advancing keeper Tyler Welgraven, but he couldn't beat a back pedalling defence. Westlands Harvey had an open goal, with welgraven way off his line, but he put it wide. Rhodes hit a nice shot from 20 metres and had his shot deflected which left Welgraven stranded to make the score 1-1. A clever ball from Robinson for Gonzales made for an easy tap in for Lions to regain the lead 2-1. Right on 20 minutes Stephen from Westlands scored a beautiful goal for 2-all. After the drinks break, the game was still being played at a frantic pace considering the 32 degrees and humidity. Lions hit a forceful shot but straight at Gibbs. Westlands started to attack more with their midfield trio getting on top, and it was no surprise that after a good move they scored inside the post to take the lead 3-2. Westlands had a dangerous corner which Welgraven tipped over the bar. Lions Robinson beat the offside trap and blasted it over the bar. A good set piece from Westlands saw Payne hit one on the volley just over the bar. Half time score 3-2 to Westlands. On 47 minutes, Gonzales bought out a great save from Gibbs. Another swift attacking move from Westlands had Robinson finish for a 4-2 lead. A timely tackle from Dylan Kuchel prevented another chance from Westlands. Westlands' Brown had a real clear chance to put the game beyond doubt, but instead of getting closer he chose to shoot and Wegraven was up to it. All Lions attacking raids into the final third were thwarted by Papoulis and company. Murphy subbed young gun Stewart of for Robinson. Gonzales had a golden opportunity in the 65th minute but the ball bobbled as he hit hit and he put it over the bar. Papoulis had a free header which Welgraven saved easily. Harvey had a wonderful volley that hit a defender that looked goal bound. Rhodes at the other end put in a great tackle to deny Lions. Young Westlands full back Jai Newsham was playing well with great composure, he is a player to keep an eye on in the future. Kinnear was ever reliable in the Lions defence. The game, with players tiring needed an injection and Coach Murphy started subbing players to do just that. Newsham succumbed to cramp and was replaced by John Holland. The game was a little lacklustre at this point, understandably, then on cue, Westlands' Robinson latched onto a through ball, but Welgraven had to save twice to deny him. Final whistle blew with Westlands having a 4-2 victory. All players were clapped off for putting on an entertaining match in those conditions. The crowd got their money's worth, but Westlands deserved the points. Best for Lions were Kinnear, Gonzales, Robinson and Welgraven. Westlands had good players across the park, with their midfield playing strong, Rhodes was my player of the match.

