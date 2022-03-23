Slater hits top golfing form

news, local-news,

On Thursday, March 17, the Whyalla women's golf was a stroke event with a small field owing to absences and hot weather. Diana Slater was in form to top the field on 73 nett, she received the Top of the Town Lingerie voucher. Maree Farr followed with 75 nett, Beverley Shiell on 76, Helma Bambridge on 77, Gelske Rogers on 80, and Colleen Howell on nett 82 with Val Callaghan also receiving a ball on nett 82 on a countback from Helen McLean. Diana Slater had a chip in on the 16th with Helen McLean winning the sweepstake and nearest the pin went to Maree Farr on the seventh, with no one getting on the 18th which will jackpot to next week. On Tuesday, March 22, it was a nine-hole stroke event with a good field once again. Marcia Smith has found some form of late and came in with nett 37. Diana Slater is staying in the mix with nett 38 along with Maree Farr. Val Callaghan, Beverley Shiell Gelske Rogers and Catherine Kwaw all had nett 39. Nearest the pin on the 18th was Maree Farr with Gelske Rogers winning the sweepstake. The club is holding a Captain's Dinner on May 14 so get your tables organised to make it a successful and enjoyable night. This Saturday, March 26 is a sausage sizzle event so come to golf hungry and go home satisfied - maybe not with your golf.

