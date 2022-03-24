news, local-news,

People using hot water at the Point Lowly showers will soon be paying $2 per three minutes, as well as a transaction fee of 20c after a move was passed by the Whyalla council at its meeting on Monday, March 21. As part of the Point Lowly facilities upgrade which are currently underway, the showers have been renovated and upscaled to include the addition of pay-as-you-go hot water. Collection of the charge, which can only be paid by card, is expected to happen soon as the Point Lowly men's and women's toilet and shower renovations are almost complete. The Whyalla council, which looked at other sites for a going rate, is also expecting to use the Point Lowly strategy of applying a fee if pay-as-you-go hot water or similar services were installed at campsites along the Northern Coastline.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/4db9cc39-3957-4a4b-978d-4e85ae8e3b82.jpg/r0_51_1000_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Costs for Point Lowly showers