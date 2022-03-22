news, local-news,

Eddie Hughes was returned to the seat of Giles on Saturday, as the State Labor Party managed to grab a landslide victory in the 2022 South Australian election. It only took a couple of hours of vote counting to be sure of the results - with Labor reaching the number of seats needed to form government. Mr Hughes thanked the people of Giles for a strong show of support and the volunteers who assisted in his re-election. He said he was confident that the new government would deliver on its commitments, and expected the community to hold it to account on its promises. "A major commitment was made to Whyalla on jobs and economic diversification by selecting Whyalla as the site for a green hydrogen power plant, electrolysers and storage," Mr Hughes said. "This will be the largest state investment in Whyalla in generations and it is likely to be the first of a number of hydrogen-based projects. "We will work with the private sector to deliver the additional projects in what could be a very exciting future for Whyalla." Health was also a big agenda item during the election; Mr Hughes said the state's public hospital system would gain more medical staff, while Whyalla would be home to more ambulances and crews in coming years. There are several issues in Whyalla Mr Hughes said needed to be addressed such as housing, support and resourcing for police, crime prevention programs and diversionary programs for young offenders. He highlighted a rebuild of Whyalla TAFE as the backbone of public vocational education, and its location next to the high school should generate opportunities for growing the skills that are needed in the region. "We have put $6 million on the table to get the ball rolling on a sport hub at Eyre High and we will expect matching funding from the federal government and some support from the council," he said. "The council with sporting organisations needs to drive this process." The cuttlefish breeding aggregation is also on the agenda. "We fully recognise the unique global phenomena we have in Whyalla in our cuttlefish breeding aggregation," Mr Hughes said. "That is why we announced the reintroduction of full protection in the Northern Spencer Gulf for our cuttlefish. "I think the next four years in Whyalla are going to be good ones."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/bb65898b-2ce1-461d-8a1d-99a9b9f31c3c.jpg/r475_1111_3852_3019_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg