Free tickets to Whyalla Fringe Show

Whyalla residents have the chance to see the show 'The 60 Four: In Concert' for free this Saturday night, courtesy of GFG Alliance and the Adelaide Fringe. The two-hour show, playing at the Middleback Arts Centre, will feature songs by artists such as The Beatles, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees, Johnny O Keefe, and more. To claim your FREE tickets: - Details: bookings for the offer must be made through FringeTix: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-60-four-in-concert-af2022

