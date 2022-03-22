Free tickets to Whyalla Fringe Show
Local News
Whyalla residents have the chance to see the show 'The 60 Four: In Concert' for free this Saturday night, courtesy of GFG Alliance and the Adelaide Fringe.
The two-hour show, playing at the Middleback Arts Centre, will feature songs by artists such as The Beatles, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees, Johnny O Keefe, and more.
To claim your FREE tickets:
- Head to Adelaide Fringe Website or call 1300 621 255
- Search for 'The 60 Four: In Concert' and select any number of Full Price tickets
- Enter the promo code 'GFG' at checkout.
- That's it! Free tickets! Transaction Fees Apply
- Details: bookings for the offer must be made through FringeTix: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-60-four-in-concert-af2022