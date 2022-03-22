  1. Home
Free tickets to Whyalla Fringe Show

Local News
Photo: Jordan Gollan, Adelaide Fringe 2022
Photo: Jordan Gollan, Adelaide Fringe 2022

Whyalla residents have the chance to see the show 'The 60 Four: In Concert' for free this Saturday night, courtesy of GFG Alliance and the Adelaide Fringe.

The two-hour show, playing at the Middleback Arts Centre, will feature songs by artists such as The Beatles, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees, Johnny O Keefe, and more.

To claim your FREE tickets:

  • Head to Adelaide Fringe Website or call 1300 621 255
  • Search for 'The 60 Four: In Concert' and select any number of Full Price tickets
  • Enter the promo code 'GFG' at checkout.
  • That's it! Free tickets! Transaction Fees Apply

- Details: bookings for the offer must be made through FringeTix: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-60-four-in-concert-af2022