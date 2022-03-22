Roadrunners win grand final berth

news, local-news,

The Whyalla softball season is almost at an end, with the grand final to be played this weekend. In Sunday's semi final Road Runners took on Eagles. Eagles were first to bat and were kept scoreless then Roadies' Sarah Haake was on with a walk scoring from Tanya Mcintosh's two-base hit to left then Kylie Whibley was on with an error and scoring from Bec Catt's hit to right field. In the second innings Gloria Colson and Carmen Buzzacott kept on base, while Roadies' Nerida scored home from a Briony Roughsedge hit. Going into the third, Eagles got three back with hits from Danielle Atkinson and Judi Kneebone along with Gloria Colson. Roadies were kept to five until the fifth innings which had them gain another two across with Mia Adams on first and Rachael Fowler scoring with an error. Going into the top sixth, the Eagles tied up the game with a hit from Aimee Watson bringing in three runs while Rona Dodd scored home with another error from the Roadies girls. With the game tied at bottom of the sixth, Roadies went in to bat with Jeanne Mcintosh, scoring a two-base hit, and Nerida McIntosh both scoring runs across and with another three runs crossed Roadies took the lead 12-7. In for their last bat, Eagles' Carmen Buzzacott flew out to Jeanne McIntosh, who was having a cracker game taking four catches, with Norma Damon on with a safe hit while Rona and Missy McNamara were both out. Roadies, not needing to bat again, took the win and are into grand final. Both teams did extremely well, both with the bat and in the field, with a shout out to Eagles' Carmen Buzzacott and Roadies' Jeanne McIntosh. Safe Hits: Eagles - D Atkinson 2, J Kneebone 1, G Colson 3, N Damon 1; Catches - C Buzzacott 3 S Dodd 2 - Pitching - C Buzzacott - 3K2 Road Runners - T Mcintosh 2, J McIntosh 2, B Catt 1, M Adams 1 N Mcintosh 1; Catches - J McIntosh 4 S Haake 2, K Whibley 1 - Pitching - B Roughsedge 5 K2

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/37f085df-3ded-4a26-806b-96bdc4a6ffd7.jpg/r6_164_2450_1545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg