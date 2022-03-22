Whyalla scouting a 100-year tradition

news, local-news,

Whyalla Scouts is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and what better way for youngsters to enjoy fun activities than to join the movement. The local Scout group teaches children life skills such as leadership and first aid as well as camping and hiking expeditions. It also shows them how to take pride in their community by involving them in events such as Clean Up Australia Day, Anzac Day and National Tree Planting Day. Cub Scout Leader Kathyrn Carr said the group would be happy to welcome any new faces. She said there were three sections for children to become involved with - Joeys, Cubs and Scouts which are open to kids aged 5-14 years-old. "All sections meet during the school term (excluding public holidays) at our Scout Hall on Rozee Street," she said. "The first three nights are free, excluding any activity costs, and for information you can follow us on Facebook." Meetings: Ms Carr, who has been involved with scouting for about 15 years, said it wasn't just children who were engaged, adults have the opportunity to enjoy the experience as well. "I love the social side, with the other adults, as well as getting to plan activities for the kids and seeing the joy on their faces when they've had a fun night," she said. " I also love that I get to teach them new skills. "Adults are more than welcome to become involved, it could be a committee member role, or an adult helper who helps out from time to time. "We are also always looking for full time leaders who can help, plan and run our programs." To help with fundraising the group hosts a barbecue each month at the BCF store, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one to be held on Easter Saturday, April 16. The Whyalla Scout Group is also preparing to celebrate its 100th birthday. "We are planning a couple of events, we are going to have a dinner in late May for current and former leaders, committee members and adult helpers and we will also be planning an open day in October for the general public," Ms Carr said. - Details: For more information visit the Whyalla Scout Group Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/a7048f32-0512-4289-90ee-fc5bf8aeec82.jpg/r0_148_1536_1016_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg