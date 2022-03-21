Hughes continues in seat of Giles

news, local-news,

Eddie Hughes was returned to the seat of Giles on Saturday, as the State Labor Party managed to grab a landslide victory in the 2022 South Australian election. It only took a couple of hours of vote counting to be sure of the results - with Labor reaching the number of seats needed to form government. As at Monday, March 21, the South Australian Electoral Commission has the ALP holding 28 seats, Liberal Party with 13 and Independents with six. In Giles, Mr Hughes has the majority of votes with 72.1 per cent after preferences, with Liberals' Graham Taylor with 27.9 per cent. ALP leader Peter Malinauskas was sworn in as South Australia's 47th Premier this afternoon, along with Deputy Premier Susan Close and Treasurer Stephen Mulligan. Candidates forming the rest of the parliamentary cabinet will be named in coming days. Former Liberal Premier Steven Marshall has announced he would step down as leader of the opposition, focussing on his electorate of Dunstan, where he is fighting to hold the seat against Labor's Cressida O'Hanlon.

